School bus involved in Wednesday morning crash in Winnipeg

A school bus for the Pembina Trails School Division and a pickup truck were involved in a crash on Scurfield Boulevard on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. There were 40 students on the bus at the time, and no injuries were reported, according to Ted Franzen, superintendent of the school division. (SourcE: Jon Hendricks/CTV Winnipeg)

