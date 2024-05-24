School division says Grade 12 exam suspended

Some Grade 12 students will not be writing their ELA exams Monday.

Garden Valley School Division in the Winkler/Morden area says the Grade 12 English Language Arts exam, scheduled across the province next week, is suspended.

"All school divisions were informed earlier today by the Department of Education and Early Childhood Learning that the administration of the Grade 12 English Language Arts Standards Test that was to be written next week was suspended," Superintendent Dan Ward told CTV in an email. "The division says the province's Department of Education informed it there will be no ELA test written on Monday."

Garden Valley School Division's online statement says more information will be shared in the coming days.

River East Transcona and Pembina Trails school divisions are asking families to check their emails for information about the exam.

The exam was originally scheduled for May 27th to 30th .

CTV News has reached out to the province and school divisions for more information.