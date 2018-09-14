

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg School Division said staff will lay additional sod to ensure soil isn’t exposed on the grounds of Weston School, after test results from 2007 surfaced indicating the field had above accepted levels of lead.

A statement from the division said its director of sustainable development visited the field Friday morning with a provincial health officer, and the sod will be laid as a precaution.

Staff had fenced off the field temporarily, and the statement Friday said it will be removed in the middle of next week, “…as we have been fully reassured by provincial health officers that the health risk of lead in soil is low.”