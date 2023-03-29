School hour changes approved for one school division in Winnipeg

The board of trustees for one Winnipeg school division has officially approved changes to start and end times at some of its schools.

Last week, the board of trustees for the Pembina Trails School Division passed a motion to adjust school hours beginning in the 2023/2024 school year. In a letter, superintendent of education Lisa Boles said these changes are being made due to enrolment pressures combined with operational constraints, including a shortage of school bus drivers.

“The Division has communicated the need and intent to make operational changes to Transportation services and acknowledges that any changes to school hours will impact many families,” Boles said.

With the new adjustments, the following schools will change to the hours of 8:25 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Bairdmore, Bison Run, Henry G. Izatt, Linden Meadows, École Van Walleghem, and Whyte Ridge.

These 12 schools will switch to the hours of 9:20 a.m. to 3:55 p.m.: Arthur A. Leach, Acadia, École R.H.G. Bonnycastle, Chancellor, École Crane, Dalhousie, General Byng, Oakenwald, Prairie Sunrise, Ralph Maybank, École St. Avila, and École Viscount Alexander.

PARENT CONCERNS

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that some parents were unhappy with the school division’s plan to change school hours, saying the changes could have health and financial impacts on students and families. One group called Pembina Trails Parents even spoke at a board meeting in February, asking for a pause to the change and for the school division to do consultations with stakeholders.

In the letter, Boles acknowledged the public’s written feedback and presentations to the board. She said the board of trustees weighed the merits of their options and considered the submissions from stakeholders when making its decision.

Boles said Pembina Trails will continue to work with its school and daycare providers to prepare for this change in September.