WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

School zones back in effect in Winnipeg

Winnipeg motorists be advised – school zones are back in effect.

Drivers should be on the lookout for signs indicating when they've entered a school zone.

Speed limits are lowered in the posted zones to 30km/h. The reduced speed school zone areas are in effect from Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from September until June.

Those caught speeding in these areas could face a fine of at least $200 or more and move down two levels on the driver safety rating scale.

