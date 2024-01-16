Schools closed, buses cancelled in parts of Manitoba due to poor road conditions

Dangerous driving conditions have prompted some school and bus cancellations in Manitoba on Tuesday.

The cancellations come as Environment and Climate Change Canada issued an extreme cold warning for several communities in the province, including Brandon, Dauphin and Minnedosa.

According to the warning, an Arctic mass is bringing dangerously cold weather to these areas, including wind chill values between -40 and -50.

Amid these freezing temperatures, the following schools and buses are cancelled on Jan. 16, 2024: