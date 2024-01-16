WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Schools closed, buses cancelled in parts of Manitoba due to poor road conditions

    Dangerous driving conditions have prompted some school and bus cancellations in Manitoba on Tuesday.

    The cancellations come as Environment and Climate Change Canada issued an extreme cold warning for several communities in the province, including Brandon, Dauphin and Minnedosa. 

    According to the warning, an Arctic mass is bringing dangerously cold weather to these areas, including wind chill values between -40 and -50.

    Amid these freezing temperatures, the following schools and buses are cancelled on Jan. 16, 2024:

    • Fort La Bosse School Division – Schools are closed and buses aren’t running ;
    • Brandon School Division – Spring Valley School is closed, but all other schools are open. Buses will not be operating outside the city, but will be running within the city;
    • Rolling River School Division – Buses are cancelled, but schools are open.

