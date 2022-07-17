Scorching temperatures prompt heat warnings

Sweltering heat is sweeping across the prairies, with much of Manitoba sitting under a heat warning Sunday night.

Not even temperatures into the thirties could stop Goldeyes fans from enjoying some Sunday baseball --with many finding their own ways to stay cool.

"Well, we just bought some Goldeyes hats from the team store, so that's a start," explained Chad Kempthorne, who was at the game with his family. "We have our sunscreen on. We have our water bottles. We're ready to have some fun."

Chad Kempthorne didn't let the heat dissuade him from bringing the kids to the Goldeyes game Sunday. (Source: Mason DePatie, CTV News)Humidex values in Winnipeg hit 40 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Environment Canada said the heat is widespread across western Canada.

"We are under the influence of an upper ridge that is helping to flood the prairies with very warm air," said Jesse Wager, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The extreme weather has prompted the weather service to issue a heat warning for much of Manitoba.

"Because we are expecting these conditions over a few days, the risk of heat-related injuries and illnesses is very high, and then that, of course, led to the issuance of those heat warnings," Wager said.

While the weather isn't not stopping Winnipeggers from getting out of the house, there are precautions they should be taking.

Environment Canada said people should watch out for heat sickness symptoms like dizziness, nausea and extreme thirst.

It recommends people plan outdoor activities during cooler times of the day, take a cool shower or bath or take a break in a cool location, stay out of direct sunlight and drink plenty of water.

The City of Winnipeg is also helping people beat the heat.

"Residents are invited to cool off and access clean drinking water in our leisure centres and libraries during regular operating hours, particularly during extreme heat events," read a statement from the city.

"Our indoor pools and outdoor aquatic facilities, such as spray pads, wading pools, and heated and non-heated pools, are also great ways to cool down during the warm summer months."

Environment Canada is forecasting a short break from the heat will happen with a chance of showers on Tuesday but expects the temperature to rebound.