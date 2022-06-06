Scott Fielding, natural resources and northern development minister, resigns

Scott Fielding, Manitoba’s Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister, has resigned from the province's cabinet.

In a Monday news release, the Manitoba government said Premier Heather Stefanson accepted Fielding’s resignation.

According to the premier, Fielding resigned to pursue opportunities in the private sector.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve in cabinet for both Premier Stefanson and the previous leaders of the Progressive Conservative government,” Fielding said in the news release.

“I am proud to be part of the team that was able to balance the budget for the first time in 11 years, lower taxes for Manitobans and manage the economy in a very turbulent time in the province’s history.”

Fielding, who was also the minister responsible for the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation and the Member of the Manitoba Legislative Assembly for Kirkfield Park, said his time in politics has been rewarding, but it’s time for him to take on new challenges.

“I want to thank my family for their unwavering support during my time in office and the residents of Kirkfield Park and St. James for entrusting me as your representative to serve and help improve our city and province,” he said.

Fielding’s resignation takes effect at the end of the day on Monday.

“I want to offer my heartfelt thanks to Scott Fielding for his dedication and over seven years of service as a cabinet member working to improve the lives of all Manitobans,” Stefanson said.

“I would note Fielding’s work in a number of challenging portfolios including serving as Manitoba’s finance minister.”

In the interim, Alan Lagimodiere, Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations minister, will serve as the acting Minister for Natural Resources and Northern Development, as well as the minister responsible for the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation.