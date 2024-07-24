Sea Bears clinch playoff spot, still fighting for home playoff game

The Winnipeg Sea Bears are headed back to the CEBL Playoffs.

The second consecutive playoff berth was booked in come-from-behind fashion beating the Calgary Surge 111-104.

Justin Wright-Foreman led the way for Winnipeg scoring 24 points, while other players made it into double digits – the Winnipegger Jarred Ogungbemi-Jackson with the second-highest point total at 17.

The Sea Bears were at one point down by 13 and trailed for a good portion of the game. But they started chipping away at the lead in the third quarter, ending the frame down five, 87-82.

Winnipeg grabbed their first lead of the fourth quarter when David Muenkat nailed a corner three-point shot with 5:04 left in the game.

They grew that lead and Ogungbemi-Jackson capped off the win for Winnipeg by making a free throw.

The win secured the final playoff spot in the west for Winnipeg and eliminated the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

It appears Winnipeg will be playing the surge in the first round of the playoffs, but where that game will be held is still up in the air.

If Winnipeg wins their last two games of the season – one of which is against the Surge – then they could see themselves hosting a home playoff game.

The playoff-clinching win was done in front of a record-setting crowd at Canada Life Centre of 11,051 fans – the second-largest crowd in CEBL history.

Winnipeg also set a scoring record for the franchise, scoring the most points in Sea Bears history, passing last season's mark of 110.

The Sea Bears will be back in action on Thursday in Calgary and then wrap up the regular season on the road in Edmonton against the Stingers on July 29.