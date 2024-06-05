Sea Bears secure third straight win in close battle with Brampton

Since losing their season opener to Saskatchewan near the end of May, the Winnipeg Sea Bears have rattled off three straight wins, the most recent one coming Wednesday.

It was an early morning start for Winnipeg, who began their four-game road trip with a stop in Brampton to take on the Honey Badgers.

Brampton had started the season strong with a pair of wins, but came into Wednesday's match losers of two straight, which included a beat down at the hands of the Niagara River Lions 103-60.

This was a much closer matchup as the Sea Bears had the slim 42-40 lead heading into the half and it was tied at 66 moving to the fourth quarter. The largest lead the Badgers had was just two points, while the Sea Bears' largest lead was nine.

The target score was set at 91 and the game came down to one final shot as both teams sat at 90 points. It was the Sea Bears Teddy Allen who secured the victory for Winnipeg, driving to the rim and sinking the contested two-foot jumper just inside the key, winning 92-90.

Allen led all players with 30 points, while Chad Posthumus had 17 points off the bench. Jarred Ogungbemi-Jackson tallied 16 points and was four of seven beyond the arc, while Byron Mullens finished with 13 points.

Allen also ended the day with the most floor time at 37:27.

There won't be any rest for the Sea Bears who are back it on Thursday looking for their fourth straight win. They will be taking on the River Lions at 6 p.m. from Niagara.

The road trip wraps up for Winnipeg on June 13 and the team will be back home on June 16 against the Edmonton Stingers.