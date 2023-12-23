Search continues in North Kildonan for missing 81-year-old

Dozens of community members gathered in North Kildonan Saturday to search for a senior who’s been missing for nearly two weeks. 81-year-old Earl Moberg was last seen in the area on Dec. 12 at around 6 p.m.

“He has advanced dementia,” said Earl’s daughter Britt Moberg, adding her father is vulnerable and may have sought shelter in backyard sheds or garages.

“We’re asking everybody if they can please check any of their properties,” Britt said. “A lot of people are away right now for holidays. If you can please ask permission to go check their properties as well.”

Earl is five-foot-seven, with a medium build and has short white hair and a white beard. He was wearing a dark blue or green parka and was the subject of a silver alert from the Winnipeg Police Service, which is issued when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.

Saturday’s search was organized by the Bear Clan Patrol, with 40 community members combing through wooded areas and trails along the Red River.

“How can I sit at home wrapping presents, getting ready for the holidays when there’s somebody who’s missing a father or husband?” asked Alexia Krasnesky, a member of the community search team.

“I think it’s really important to support our seniors and help look for them,” said Julie Lizotte, who also helped search for the missing senior.

Bear Clan Patrol said it hopes its ongoing efforts will help bring a sense of peace to the Moberg family.

“We’re going to continue to look for Earl and to try to bring some closure to the family because it’s hard and it’s the holiday season,” said Angela Klassen, the coordinator of the West Broadway chapter of Bear Clan Patrol.

Earl’s family members said they are grateful the community is coming together to helping the search, but urged the public to keep looking.

“That’s all we can do,” said Earl’s brother, Doug Moberg. “Something’s got to turn up. We don’t have much snow this year. He’s got to be somewhere.”

They hope their pleas will help bring their loved one home for the holidays.

“He’s very loved,” Britt said. “He’s a very king man and I love him so much and I really hope that we find him.”

Anyone who sees Earl Moberg in their neighbourhood or has more information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Missing Persons Unit at (204) 986-6250 or Bear Clan Patrol at (204) 794-3568.