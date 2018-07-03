

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said access to the Old Pinawa Dam Heritage Park is being restricted as officials investigate a possible drowning.

The Mounties said the incident in the Lee River at the Old Pinawa Dam site was reported Monday shortly after 6 p.m.

Officers arrived to hear that friends of an 18-year-old man lost sight of him while he had been swimming down rapids on the high side of the dam. He was not wearing a lifejacket, police said.

An RCMP underwater recovery team is preparing to dive at the site when conditions allow, police said, and the Lac du Bonnet Fire Department and Manitoba Sustainable Development are also assisting with search efforts.