Search of Manitoba landfill for remains of murdered women could start in spring

WINNIPEG -

Indigenous leaders say they could start searching a landfill outside of Winnipeg for the remains of women killed by an alleged serial killer this spring.

Speaking Friday, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) said the recently announced federal fund of $500,000 for the feasibility study will be used to study the Prairie Green Landfill, and any remaining funds will go towards the search itself.

The organization added that the search of the landfill could begin in April.

Police believe the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were sent to the landfill last spring. The two women are among four alleged victims of Jeremy Skibicki, who was charged with first-degree murder.

Skibicki is also charged in the killings of Rebecca Contois and an unidentified woman who has been given the name Buffalo Woman by Indigenous leaders. Contois’ remains were found in the Brady Landfill in Winnipeg, while the remains of Buffalo Woman have not been located. A search for the remains of Buffalo Woman will also occur at Prairie Green Landfill.

Skibicki’s lawyer said his client maintains his innocence.

AMC said once the search is started, DNA searches will be done if the remains of other people are found. They said they will also be creating a database of missing people.

The AMC added that they want to see issues addressed, including a lack of housing and post-secondary education to help keep people in their home communities.

-With files from The Canadian Press