Seasonal job postings have dropped in 2023: survey

The number of seasonal jobs available in Canada in 2023 has dropped, according to a new survey.

Indeed, the job-finding website, says in a new report, that Canadian postings for seasonal holiday jobs are down 30 per cent compared to the same time in 2022.

"I expect that we're going to see some softening in the hiring process," said Loren Remillard, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

Remillard said a number of factors are impacting the hiring process, saying this is a period of economic uncertainty. He adds businesses are dealing with a number of inflationary pressures, debt and increasing wages.

Businesses that do want to hire have challenges as well.

"We have to realize many employers, for the last year or more, have been struggling to find staff," Remillard said.

The same survey from Indeed showed while job postings are down, the number of people looking for holiday work is higher this year compared to recent years.

It’s something one business has noticed.

"I've gotten 60 applications in less than 24 hours,” said Travis Overwater, retail sales manager at Pepper Palace in the South Winnipeg Outlet Collections.

Overwater said the store isn’t looking to hire a bunch of seasonal workers this year, but is looking for a permanent staff member.

“I'd rather have a team of 3 people who are here 20 hours a week who are dedicated, they know what they're doing and they have the product knowledge and are able to deliver that class-leading customer service," he said.

Overwater is encouraging people to keep applying for jobs, as success will eventually happen.

“Don't get discouraged if you're not getting a job,” he said. “It's not because they don't think you're a good fit. It's just you didn't win that coin toss."