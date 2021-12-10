Second case of chronic wasting disease detected in Manitoba prompts deer cull

The discovery of a second deer infected with chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Manitoba has prompted the province to take action to stop the spread.

The province’s first case of CWD, a highly contagious and incurable neurological disease, was detected near Lake of the Prairies on October 14.

On Friday, the province announced a second case was found in a mule deer about 250 kilometres away in southwest Manitoba near the U.S. and Saskatchewan borders. The province said the animal was emaciated and acting erratically.

Dr. Scott Zaari, Manitoba’s chief veterinary officer, believes the two cases stem from different deer populations.

“We don’t consider these cases connected or see there’s any indication of CWD establishing or spreading in Manitoba,” Zaari said.

The province will start a cull in the area where the first diseased deer was discovered. Friday’s release said there is a “very short window of opportunity to reach potentially infected deer before CWD spreads further into Manitoba.”

The province said an experienced marksman has been contracted for job and will shoot deer in the containment area from a helicopter.

Maria Arlt, Manitoba’s assistant director of wildlife, fisheries and resource enforcement, said depopulating deer in the area is the best course of action.

“This is an evidence-based approach to managing and potentially eradicating this disease that’s been used in other jurisdictions,” Arlt said. “There is experience in other locations across the country and the United States where this approach has been successful.”

The province contacted landowners in the CWD containment zone for permission to shoot deer on their private property.

Arlt said they believe most area residents support the depopulation, but noted they will stay off land at the request of landowners.

Dr. Zaari acknowledged resorting to killing deer is an aggressive step, but said it falls into a larger strategy.

“This isn’t just about reducing the deer population; it’s also about testing to find out what’s going on in that area so we can plan our next response.”

The province said every deer killed will be tested for chronic wasting disease, but efforts will be made to salvage meat from CWD-free animals.

Chronic waste disease does not pose a health risk to humans, but meat from a CWD-infected animal is not recommended for consumption.

The meat will be available to Indigenous communities affected by hunting closures, and to local landowners upon request.

Arlt said it is unknown how many deer are in the area, but the province will report culled numbers afterward.

“This is not going to be easy, but it is an evidence-based response to a very serious disease and it’s our best chance to stop chronic wasting disease in its tracks,” Arlt said. “And then allow herds in this area to rebuild so, as time goes on, we can once again have deer as part of the landscape in this province.”

Chronic wasting disease infects members of the deer family and an infected animal can appear normal for years until it begins to lose weight and coordination before dying.

The disease was first found in Canada in 1996, and has since appeared in deer and elk in Saskatchewan, Alberta and Quebec.

- With files from The Canadian Press