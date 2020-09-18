WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba First Nation confirmed its second case of COVID-19.

Sagkeeng First Nation leadership said it learned of the second infected community member on Thursday afternoon.

It noted this person was a known contact of a case, and they have been isolating for several days so the risk of exposure is low.

Sagkeeng’s health centre has been working with the infected person to complete a case investigation, and will notify anyone who has been in close contact with this person.

The First Nation noted that the any information provided to the health centre will remain confidential and won’t be shared with leadership or other non-medical professionals.

Sagkeeng is reminding residents to stick to the fundamentals, and stay home if they are sick.

“Our goal is to quickly contain the spread of COVID-19 and limit it to small numbers of cases or clusters,” it said in a Facebook post.

“We want to prevent widespread community transmission and avoid outbreaks in settings like health care facilities and schools.”

The First Nation is asking residents to adhere to the following actions:

Consider ways to connect with family, who live in other communities, in ways that are lower risk for spreading the disease;

Connect with others by phone or through social media;

Only go in vehicles with people who live in your house;

Visit outside as much as possible;

Don’t share food, utensils, condiments or serving dishes;

If someone is visiting with elderly people, they should try to avoid visits with other people and attending large gatherings;

Wear non-medical masks in places where physical distancing isn’t possible;

Follow public health orders regarding gathering sizes;

Consider postponing large gatherings or reducing the number of people who can attend in person;

Stay home and self isolate if they have any COVID-19 symptoms; and

Go for testing if symptoms last more than 24 hours.

Sagkeeng also asks its members to refrain from posting their concerns or reporting people on social media, as this can lead to “panic and stress.”

“Sagkeeng First Nation has been preparing for such a situation and all procedures and protocols are being followed to ensure the safety of the community,” it said.

The First Nation noted that both of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 had mild symptoms at the beginning. It added that is why it’s important that if people have symptoms, no matter how mild, they should isolate and get tested.

Sagkeeng does not recommend that people without symptoms get tested, unless they have specific instructions from the nurses at the health centre.

The First Nation learned of its first COVID-19 case on Monday, Sept. 14.

Sagkeeng First Nation is the third First Nation to report COVID-19 cases, with Peguis and Fisher River First Nations also confirming cases.