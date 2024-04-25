Second-degree murder charge laid in Pukatawagan homicide: RCMP

A 27-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following a stabbing in a northern Manitoba community.

Officers in Pukatawagan were called to a stabbing at a home in the community on Tuesday at approximately 7:45 a.m.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was taken to a nursing station, where he died from his injuries.

Sky Colomb was located in the community, and arrested by RCMP. He was charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody.

The charge has not been proven in court.

Pukatawagan is located 210 kilometres north of The Pas.