'Second disturbance' to bring wet, heavy snow to southern Manitoba: ECCC

With a low-pressure system bringing a spring snowstorm to southwestern Manitoba on Wednesday, a ‘second disturbance’ is set to spread heavy and wet snow to the rest of southern Manitoba the very next day, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

On Wednesday morning, the weather agency issued a special weather statement for a number of communities in southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, Steinbach and Portage la Prairie.

It notes that while parts of Manitoba are hit with a storm on Wednesday, the Red River Valley and the more eastern parts of the province will avoid the worst conditions. Instead, Eastern Manitoba is expected to receive some scattered showers mixed with wet snow.

However, come Thursday, a second disturbance will move north out of the United States, giving another bout of heavy, wet snow to much of southern Manitoba. This disturbance is expected to bring 10 to 20 centimetres to the area spanning from Brandon to the Ontario border.

ECCC notes that melting and compaction will occur, but snowfall rates will be “intense at times.”

This snow is predicted to continue through most of the day on Friday before leaving the province on Friday evening.

This special weather statement comes as parts of southwestern Manitoba, including Brandon, Minnedosa and Swan River, are under a winter storm warning for Wednesday.

A low-pressure complex near the Canada-U.S. border will spread 15 to 40 centimetres of snow into southwestern Manitoba and southeastern Saskatchewan. According to ECCC, the snow is expected to be heaviest on Wednesday morning, but accumulating snowfall will continue into Thursday for many communities.

Along with the snow, the weather system will bring strong winds of up to 70 km/h, which can cause blowing snow.

The weather agency warns that travel may become difficult in some places, as the weather may cause delays and reduced visibility.

Those in the affected areas are asked to consider postponing non-essential travel. Public Safety Canada encourages people to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit that includes water, food, medicine, a first aid kit and a flashlight.