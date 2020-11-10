WINNIPEG -- A second healthcare worker has died from COVID-19, this time in the Southern Health Region, a spokesperson for Shared Health confirmed.

"We can sadly confirm a Southern Health- Sante Sud staff member has passed," the spokesperson said. "For privacy reasons, we cannot share details of the case. We extend our deepest condolences to this individual's family, friends and colleagues on their loss."

The Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 204 said the worker was a home-care attendant in Ste. Annes.

This is the second healthcare worker death in the province in recent days, the first was announced on Monday and was linked to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Victoria General Hospital.

The worker was a healthcare aide at the hospital and was identified by Mayor Brian Bowman as Jean Claude Dianzenza during a news conference on Tuesday.

“I want to offer our thoughts and prayers to his family, his friends and his colleagues, as well as the other Winnipeggers that we have lost to date,” he said.