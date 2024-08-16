Second London Drugs coming to Winnipeg

A second London Drugs will be coming to Winnipeg.

The company announced it will be opening in CF Polo Park Shopping Centre.

"London Drugs is thrilled to be the latest addition to CF Polo Park Shopping Centre, working with the team to create an extraordinary, single-store experience in the heart of Winnipeg," said Clint Mahlman, the COO and president of London Drugs.

"As we continue to expand across Western Canada, we remain committed to being a patient-first pharmacy. We're looking forward to fully integrating ourselves into the local community and bringing real value to Winnipeg's residents and their community goal with our unique product offerings and ongoing initiatives."

The new location will be on the upper level of Polo Park, and will feature a full pharmacy and Connected Wellness program.

London Drugs said this store will also create 60 to 70 new jobs for Winnipeggers.

London Drugs is scheduled to open in the back half of 2025.

The only other London Drugs location is at St. Vital Mall.