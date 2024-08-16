WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Second London Drugs coming to Winnipeg

    File photo: London Drugs File photo: London Drugs
    Share

    A second London Drugs will be coming to Winnipeg.

    The company announced it will be opening in CF Polo Park Shopping Centre.

    "London Drugs is thrilled to be the latest addition to CF Polo Park Shopping Centre, working with the team to create an extraordinary, single-store experience in the heart of Winnipeg," said Clint Mahlman, the COO and president of London Drugs.

    "As we continue to expand across Western Canada, we remain committed to being a patient-first pharmacy. We're looking forward to fully integrating ourselves into the local community and bringing real value to Winnipeg's residents and their community goal with our unique product offerings and ongoing initiatives."

    The new location will be on the upper level of Polo Park, and will feature a full pharmacy and Connected Wellness program.

    London Drugs said this store will also create 60 to 70 new jobs for Winnipeggers.

    London Drugs is scheduled to open in the back half of 2025.

    The only other London Drugs location is at St. Vital Mall.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What is ketamine, the drug involved in Matthew Perry's death?

    The investigation into the death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry has led to a sweeping indictment that pulled in five people who prosecutors say contributed to his ketamine overdose in October, including two doctors and a street dealer involved in providing Perry large amounts of the powerful anesthetic.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News