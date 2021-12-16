Second Manitoba hockey association implements ban on kids when parents don't follow health orders

WINNIPEG -

A day after CTV News learned the Portage la Prairie Minor Hockey Association (PMHA) would ban children whose parents flout public health rules, a second league has followed suit.

In a letter sent to families, obtained by CTV News, the Assiniboine Park Hockey Association (APHA) said it is aware that some families are not following health orders.

"The board wants to reinforce these types of behaviors are not acceptable to the board and occurrences after this notice will result in us not allowing these families to continue on in our programs," the letter said.

The APHA said most families are following the rules but the message is for those who are, "unwilling to follow these orders, but when reminded or requested to do so become argumentative, disrespectful and disruptive."

For those parents who don't follow rules, the APHA said their child will be suspended from participating in all team activities that span over a three-game period.

"Additionally, if a member's behaviour has reached the point of being dangerous or disruptive; law enforcement may be called as well."

The organization said even if people don't like the health orders they must be followed, and if the APHA doesn't follow and enforce the rules the entire program could be shut down.

"If there are any reports of individuals violating public health orders and disrespecting our volunteers and facility staff, we will issue an immediate three-game suspension. Should there be a reoccurrence, an indefinite suspension and a ban from all facilities where Hockey Winnipeg operates will follow."

Hockey Manitoba previously told CTV News that it supports the PMHA's decision to implement the ban.

- With files from CTV's Jeff Keele