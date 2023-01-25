Second round of Manitoba inflation aid touted as bigger and more widespread
The Manitoba government is set to announce a second, bigger round of financial aid to help people deal with the rising cost of living.
Premier Heather Stefanson's office says the new program will be much more widespread than targeted measures announced last fall and there will be a threshold based on people's income.
The premier's press secretary, Olivia Billson, says the cost of the program will be close to $200 million, much higher than the first round.
Last fall, the Progressive Conservative government issued cheques to low-income seniors and some families with children under 18.
Stefanson said earlier this week the new round will recognize that everyone is being hit by inflation.
She is to reveal details of the plan Thursday morning in Winnipeg.
The first round of cheques last fall involved fixed amounts.
Senior households with a family income of under $40,000 received $300. Families with children under 18 and a net income of less than $175,000 got cheques of $250 for the first child and $200 for each additional child.
Those payments cost the province an estimated $80 million.
The province has been running deficits since 2009, with the exception of a small $5-million surplus in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic erupted. The Tories have promised to balance the budget by 2028, and are set to receive help from the federal government in the upcoming fiscal year via a 19 per cent jump in equalization payments.
The Opposition New Democrats accused the government of trying to curry favour with an election scheduled for Oct. 3.
"Manitobans are smart enough to know when the premier is trying to buy their vote," NDP finance critic Mark Wasyliw said in a written statement.
The Tory government has been trailing the NDP in opinion polls for more than two years -- ever since the second wave of the pandemic strained hospitals and caused surgery wait times to swell. Dozens of intensive care patients had to be flown to other provinces to free up beds.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2023.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Storm brings in heavy snow to Ontario, expected to bring downpour to the Atlantic
As much of Southern Ontario is hit with a powerful snowstorm, a mix of heavy snow turning into rain is expected to hit Atlantic Canada as the weather system moves further east.
'It's disheartening': At least 66 more potential graves found at site of former B.C residential school
A First Nation in British Columbia has announced the discovery of at least 66 additional potential graves at the site of a former residential school where 93 were found last year.
Here are the companies that have announced Canadian layoffs so far in 2023
More than 1,000 Canadians have been, or will be, affected by layoffs announced by Canadian and American companies so far this year.
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
How entrepreneurship is helping some Canadians overcome their mental health struggles
A Canadian charity is helping individuals with mental health struggles -- not with medication or therapy -- but by helping applicants start their own businesses.
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
Most Canadians pessimistic about Canada’s economy, survey finds
A new survey from Research Co. shows that most of Canadians are not happy with the current economy and that their financial status have worsened over the past six months.
Justin Trudeau swarmed by group of 'angry' protesters as he walked into Hamilton restaurant
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a group of protesters who swarmed him outside a Hamilton, Ont. restaurant on Tuesday a 'handful of angry people.'
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban
Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former U.S. President Donald Trump 's personal account, ending a two-year suspension it imposed in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Regina
-
Council votes unanimously on list of projects thanks to federal funding for transit, housing initiatives
Regina city council has voted unanimously on how to spend over $9 million in federal and provincial funding for housing and transit initiatives.
-
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
-
Drugs seized after driver fails to slow to 60km/h passing emergency vehicle: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP near Yorkton seized a variety of drugs after stopping a truck that sped past an emergency vehicle.
Saskatoon
-
Fairhaven residents can expect to see more officers in the neighbourhood: Saskatoon police
Fairhaven neighbourhood residents can expect to see an increased uniformed presence of police and fire personnel in the coming months, according to the Saskatoon Police Service.
-
Witness tells court Sask. man shot and killed with his own gun at a house party
At the Court of Kings Bench in Prince Albert, the court heard how an 18-year-old man was shot and killed with his own gun at a house party in October 2020.
-
'Just people getting together': Pleasant Hill community rink closer to reality
A community rink is one step closer to reality in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood, an area that has been void of a rink for decades.
Northern Ontario
-
'Time to part ways' Levack woman says after ongoing city snow removal problems
A woman who lives in the Greater Sudbury community of Levack says it is time to part ways with the city's snow removal services after years of ongoing issues.
-
Sault woman charged with impaired driving, drove into fatal crash scene
Officers investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision on Highway 17 near Bruce Mines charged a woman who ignored the road closure, saying she was impaired.
-
Saying thank you to emergency responders in Sudbury
A new program in Greater Sudbury is allowing pre-hospital cardiac survivors to meet and thank emergency responders.
Edmonton
-
It's possible that kids got TB, died from milk served at Alta. residential school: experts
A historian and a health studies professor agree that bovine tuberculosis from untested animals may have been one of the things that killed residential school children in eastern Alberta.
-
More than 700 stolen catalytic converters found in Edmonton scrap yard: police
Three people and an Edmonton business are facing charges in connection to an illegal drug and stolen catalytic converter investigation.
-
Truck thief shot at witnesses near Wetaskiwin, Alta.: RCMP
Mounties south of Edmonton requested public assistance Wednesday to solve a case involving a stolen pickup and shots fired at witnesses.
Toronto
-
Toronto Pearson Airport cancels more than 25% of flights as snowstorm hammers southern Ontario
Toronto Pearson International Airport is cancelling hundreds of flights on Wednesday as a heavy snowstorm hammers the city.
-
Bus and school cancellations in effect for Thursday as Ontario storm hits
As snow continues to fall across southern Ontario, some school buses are preparing for treacherous driving conditions and cancelling their routes Thursday.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | School boards, TTC announce cancellations as heavy snowfall blasts southern Ontario
Southern Ontario is bracing for what officials are calling the most significant winter storm of the season so far. Follow for live updates.
Calgary
-
Shandro hearings revisit controversial tenure as health minister
Alberta justice minister Tyler Shandro will continue to face questions in front of a panel of lawyers on Thursday as a hearing into his conduct while he was the minister of health continues into day three.
-
Calgary tech sector braces as layoffs arrive here
On the past month almost 50,000 jobs across North America have disappeared in the technology sector, as both large and small companies axe workers to trim their costs.
-
Alberta premier demands retraction, apology over CBC reporting; news outlet says no
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office lashed out against the CBC on Wednesday, calling the news outlet's recent reportage regarding the provincial government "defamatory."
Montreal
-
Boy, 17, arrested after hammer attack on youth at Montreal high school
Montreal police (SPVM) said Wednesday they have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with a hammer attack on a teenaged student as he left school.
-
'A survival problem': Canadian-Armenian woman describes life in blockade amid Armenia-Azerbaijan unrest
Huri Zohrabyan is among 120,000 people living in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, a landlocked enclave populated mainly by ethnic Armenians but recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan. In December 2022, the only road connecting the region to Armenia and the outside world was blockaded. As a result, food, medicine and gas are in dangerously short supply.
-
Trans, non-binary community deplores Quebec delay in issuing gender-neutral health cards
When a Superior Court judge overturned parts of Quebec's civil code in 2021 that prevented a person from changing their sex on their birth certificates, it was hailed as a major victory by trans and non-binary people.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa settling lawsuit with LRT builder
CTV News Ottawa has learned there is a settlement between the city and Rideau Transit Group in the long-standing dispute between the two parties over the construction and rollout of the light-rail transit project.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm hits Ottawa with 'significant snowfall' expected
Snow began falling across Ottawa Wednesday afternoon as a Texas low moved into the region. Environment Canada says Ottawa could see up to 20 cm of snow by Thursday afternoon.
-
Ottawa ranks as one of the world's 'most overrated cities' for tourists
Ottawa is one of the most overrated cities in the world to visit, but a new report suggests tourists will be less disappointed with their visit to Canada's capital over Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and rain expected for the Maritimes Thursday
A weather system heading towards the Maritimes on Thursday will bring heavy snow and rainfall to the region, according to Environment Canada.
-
Preston MLA Angela Simmonds stepping down in April
An MLA who made history as the first African Nova Scotian woman to serve as Deputy Speaker is leaving her post and politics altogether.
-
Halifax police seek help identifying potential witness to Christmas Eve homicide
Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help as they look to identify a potential witness to the murder of Ryan Michael Sawyer.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Winter storm: Tracking the impact in Waterloo region and Wellington County
A significant winter storm is sweeping through southern Ontario with a Texas low set to bring up to 20 cm of snow to areas including Waterloo region and Wellington County Wednesday.
-
WRPS seize 29 firearms, 14,500 rounds of ammunition during search warrant
Waterloo regional police say officers seized 29 firearms after executing a search warrant at a residence in Wellesley Township.
-
50 collisions reported in Waterloo region amid winter storm
Dozens of crashes have been reported in Waterloo region as a major winter storm sweeps through southern Ontario.
Vancouver
-
Langley condo owners frustrated as repairs remain unfinished years after 2020 fire
It’s been a frustrating two and a half years for dozens of condo owners in Langley who remain in limbo after a massive fire destroyed their 49-unit building.
-
66 more potential graves identified at former B.C. residential school
The lead investigator in the search for unmarked graves at a former residential institution near the Williams Lake First Nation in central British Columbia says the latest phase of their work has uncovered 66 additional “reflections,” indicating children's graves.
-
Revenue from filming of U.S. TV series 'Once Upon a Time' the crux of B.C. business dispute
A recent B.C. Supreme Court case had Justice David A. Crerar invoking Rumpelstiltskin and the goose that laid the golden egg in his decision.
Vancouver Island
-
Langford humanitarian group bringing medical supplies on next Ukraine trip
The first trip in late June focused on feeding those displaced by the war. This trip will focus on medical supplies, currently housed at the Langford Fire Hall. As well, an assortment of fire rescue equipment will be donated, including a Jaws of Life.
-
Driver taken to hospital after dramatic rollover crash in Langford
Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation but the vehicle veered off the highway before coming back onto the roadway and rolling onto its roof. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, according to the West Shore RCMP.
-
Another gas leak prompts evacuations in Greater Victoria
An elementary school and nearby homes were evacuated in Saanich, B.C., on Wednesday afternoon following reports of a gas leak.