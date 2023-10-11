Second suspect arrested in Winnipeg homicide

The Winnipeg Police Service arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a 46-year-old man last month.

On Monday at 11:55 p.m., officers arrested Jerrin MacIntyre in the 600 block of Flora Street on an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder.

Last week, police announced they arrested Randy Flett in connection to the same incident.

Both suspects are facing charges of second-degree murder for the homicide of Damion Wayne Skrumeda, who was fatally shot on Sept. 13 in the 600 block of Mulvey Avenue. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police allege the suspects went to the apartment complex, where they confronted and shot the victim. One of the suspects was known to the victim.

The homicide unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Police do not expect to make any more arrests related to this incident.