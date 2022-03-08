Second teen arrested in death of Winnipeg man found in Assiniboine Park

A second teen has been arrested and charged in the death of a Winnipeg man who was found dead in a car parked in Assiniboine Park.

Winnipeg police said on March 4, detectives with the major crimes unit arrested a 17-year-old male from Warren, Man. He has been charged with second-degree murder and robbery and has been detained in custody. The charges against him have not been proven in court.

The charges come in connection with the death of 43-year-old Paul Enns of Winnipeg. Enns was found dead in a car parked in Assiniboine Park in the early morning hours of Feb. 26.

This is the second person to be arrested in the death. Nearly a week ago, police arrested and charged a 15-year-old girl from Stonewall , Man., with second-degree murder and robbery in the connection with the death.

The charges against her have not been proven in court.