A section of Edmonton Street will be closed for most of the day on Tuesday as Winnipeggers rappel down the Manitoba Hydro building.

The street will be closed from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. between Graham and Portage avenues for Winnipeg’s 2019 Drop Zone event.

A City of Winnipeg news release said pedestrians will have access to the street, but drivers should find other routes and plan for extra travel time.

The Drop Zone event is a fundraiser that supports the Society for Manitobans with disabilities.