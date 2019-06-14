Featured
Section of King Street closed Saturday for basketball tournament
Pedestrians will still be allowed to walk on King Street. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, June 14, 2019 8:32AM CST
The City of Winnipeg is advising drivers about a temporary road closure this weekend.
King Street between Bannatyne Avenue and William Avenue will be closed to all traffic on Saturday between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. for a three-on-three basketball tournament.
Drivers should allow for more travel time and use alternate routes.