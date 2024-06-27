Section of Trans-Canada Highway reopened following construction

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway that was closed earlier this week due to construction has since reopened.

The Manitoba government confirmed Highway 1 west of PR 334 in Headingley has reopened to traffic as of Thursday morning.

The section of road closed Monday.

According to the province, the closure was due to the reconstruction of the highway, which includes improvements to roads and the Canadian Pacific Kansas City railway line.

Detours were in place for vehicles heading both directions on the Trans-Canada Highway.

-with files from CTV's Kayla Rosen