Security needs to improve before Millennium Library reopens: Mayor

Winnipeg’s mayor says security at Millennium Library needs to improve before it can reopen to the public.

During a break from Thursday’s city council meeting, Scott Gillingham said he is working with city staff to decide what safety measures to implement.

The library has been closed since Sunday following the fatal stabbing of 28-year-old Tyree Cayer.

“We have a homicide in the library. The library’s got to be safe,” he said. “It took place on the first floor, there are a lot of children’s books and programming on that floor.

“What is paramount to me, what is most important to me is that our library is safe for all people.”

Gillingham did not say if bag searches or metal detectors will return to the library. In 2019, the city implemented security measures in response to several incidents at the library, including threats and assaults. The security measures were removed in 2020 following backlash from members of the community.

“I’m open to any option that may be available to the city to make sure that the library is a safe space for all,” he said.

Gillingham added he would like to see the library reopen by Monday, but a reopening date has not been set.

“We have to ensure that the Millennium Library, and all of our libraries, are safe spaces for Winnipeggers,” he said.

Four teenagers, ranging in age from 14 to 16, have been charged in connection with the murder of Cayer. They remain in custody, and the charges against them have not been tested in court.

-With files from CTV News' Taylor Brock