Seeding deadlines loom for Manitoba farmers

Many Manitoba farmers have had to work harder than normal to ensure a successful seeding.

“They’re putting crop in the ground, putting in long hours, and doing the best that they can in these circumstances,” said Jake Ayre, vice president of the Keystone Agricultural Producers.

According to the province’s weekly crop report, released Tuesday, seeding progress around Manitoba is at 87 per cent completion, which was an increase of 22 per cent from the previous weeks. The report said many farms in the province have almost completed seeding, and completed farms were helping neighbours speed up completion ahead of the rain this week.

However, the rain will likely have an impact on many Manitoba farmers.

“Recent rains have stopped seeding progress once again, and those farmers yet to finish planting are coming to the realization that there will be unseeded acres on their farms this year,” the report reads. “Estimates are that over 250,000 acres will be unplanted by the June 20 seeding deadline, concentrated south near Lake Dauphin, the northern Interlake, and adjacent to the Red River, where fields have only recently seen standing water drain away.”

Ron Krahn, who farms near Rivers, Man., said the rain has been a problem for him during the growing season.

“We’ve had about nine-and-a-half inches of rain this spring, and normal would be in the two to four inches range,” he said.

While Krahn has finished his seeding, he notes with the rain from this week, some of his crop won’t grow because of the excess water. He notes some of his neighbours have not been able to finish their seeding yet.

With the added pressure of a shortened seeding window, farmers are reminded to look after themselves too. “If we expect our machines to operate at peak performance with maintenance done and checked regularly, we should do the same for ourselves,” said Ayre. “Catch up on your sleep, eat nutritious and healthy food, get some exercise, call a friend, talk to a family member."

Ayre recommends farmers finding themselves in a poor mental health situation to reach out to organizations such as Manitoba Farm, Rural and Northern Support Services or the Do More Ag Foundation.

