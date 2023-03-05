Seedy Saturday helps Winnipeg's green thumbs prepare for gardening season

Winnipeg's gardening enthusiasts were getting ready for the upcoming planting season at a seed-swapping event this weekend.

"Seedy Saturday" took place Saturday at the Masonic Memorial Centre, 420 Corydon Avenue. Seeds of Diversity, a non-profit looking to protect Canada’s biodiversity, organized the event.

Winnipeg's event took place at the Masonic Memorial Centre, 420 Corydon Avenue. "It brings gardeners together to swap seed, it brings vendors to meet gardeners who they might not necessarily have known before," said event organizer Laura Rawluk.

She said attendees were able to connect with other growers and learn more about responsible growing practices. Workshops at the event included tips on pollinator-friendly gardening, as well as how to prune fruit trees.

Rawluk said gardening has never been more popular. "During the pandemic, there was an upsurge in people interested in food gardening. Inflation is bringing higher grocery prices. There's more people interested in their own personal food security," she said.

Rawluk said anyone looking to take up the hobby should start small. "There's nothing more disheartening than trying to take on too much too fast, so if it's just growing a tomato plant, a pepper plant, and a couple of onions, and starting your own salsa garden, that’s a great place to start."

She added that March is the time of year to start thinking about your garden, as many plants must get an indoor start in our cold climate.

She said events like Seedy Saturday are important for Winnipeg's gardening community. "It’s a really broad topic, and people very often are very niche-focused on their particular little corner of it," said Rawluk. "(It's) bringing them together, and sharing ideas, sharing seed, and volunteering and creating community."