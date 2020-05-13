WINNIPEG -- The restaurant Segovia Tapas Bar is shutting its doors for good, after more than a decade in business.

The popular Spanish restaurant in Osborne Village made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“We are terribly sad to let you know that we have made the difficult decision to close the big wooden doors at Segovia permanently.”

The restaurant closed last March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and said it’s disappointed it didn’t get to have a proper send off.

“We are sad that we didn’t get to have a really good closing up party and that we served our last service without knowing that it was our last,” read the post.

“We are so proud to have been part of Winnipeg’s inspiring culinary scene for over a decade.”

The restaurant and hospitality business has been one of the hardest-hit industries by the COVID-19 lockdown.

