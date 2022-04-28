Selkirk musician performs at Coachella, cheered on by fellow Manitoban

A Manitoba musician had the chance to perform at Coachella last weekend, and even got a shout out from a resident of his hometown.

Goody Grace, who is from Selkirk, took to the stage with the Lost Kings at the music festival in California on Saturday.

The singer-songwriter took to Twitter to describe a “cool” moment at Coachella.

Goody Grace wrote that while he was walking through the crowd, at Coachella a girl yelled that she was from Selkirk.

a girl screamed “i’m from selkirk manitoba” while i was walking through the crowd of coachella that was cool as hell — Goody Grace (@goodygrace) April 26, 2022

The Manitoba musician also previously made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, worked with Riff Raff and G-Eazy, and performed at festivals such as Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.