WINNIPEG -- RCMP in Selkirk is concerned for the safety of a missing 18-year-old woman.

Skye Caplette was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, on Rosedale Avenue in the Village of Dunnottar, Man. She was reported missing on Nov. 21.

Caplette is five-foot-four with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long black coat and black tights.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-3322 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.