Selkirk RCMP searching for missing 27-year-old woman

Mounties in Manitoba are searching for a missing woman who is believed to be in Winnipeg.

Selkirk RCMP say Lauren Munro, 27, was reported missing on Feb. 29.

She last spoke to a member of her extended family on Feb. 10, and officers confirmed she went to Seven Oaks General Hospital on Feb. 21 for a non-urgent matter.

She is believed to be in Winnipeg.

Police say her extended family is concerned for her well-being.

Munro is 5-5, weighs 145 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Munro or have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call Selkirk RCMP or Crime Stoppers.