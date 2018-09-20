

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said investigators are searching for a 47-year-old woman last seen in Selkirk on Sept. 8.

The Mounties said Marylee Watt spoke to someone on Sept. 11, when she was believed to be in Winnipeg.

She has not been heard from since.

Police said Watt is five feet three inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds. She has brown eyes, shoulder length brown hair and wears glasses. She was wearing a black hoodie or jacket when she was last seen.

RCMP ask anyone with information to contact investigators in Selkirk at 204-482-1222 or submit an anonymous tip through Manitoba Crime Stoppers.