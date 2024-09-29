Semi-annual vintage sale gives collectors 'warm, fuzzy feeling'

Vintage collectors from all corners of Canada gathered at Assiniboia Downs Saturday to shop and show off a variety of trinkets and treasures.

The Grand Trunk Nostalgia Club held its semi-annual vintage and collectible sale, with more than 100 vendors from Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta.

“The reality is if you collect licence plates, if you collect cups and saucers, if you collect home and oil lamps, or things like animals or vegetables driving vehicles on a postcard, this is a place to be,” said Mike Huen, the event’s co-organizer.

Huen said the sale gives people a chance to check out items frozen in time – allowing them to relive childhood and family memories.

“I get people coming in here all the time, ‘Oh, remember this?’ Or, ‘Remember mom used to have this,’ or ‘Grandpa needs to have that,’” recalled Huen. “They'll look at something to get that warm, fuzzy feeling.”

Huen also pointed out the newfound popularity for vintage items, like records, typewriters and 35-millimetre cameras.

“(The younger generation has) brought in a whole new life and a different type of thing you might buy,” he said.

Huen said the fluctuating trends result in some surprises at times, with the value of items increasing more frequently over others.

“Other stuff has gone down in value, like grandma's dishes of crystal. And then for some reason, something just takes off,” said Huen, adding that Star Wars collectibles seem to be timeless classics.

The next vintage and collectible sale is set for April 5. For those who can’t wait, Huen and his co-organizer will host a vinyl record sale on Oct. 20 at Centro Caboto Centre in Winnipeg’s South River Heights neighbourhood.