WINNIPEG -- The Brandon Police Service said eight people, ranging in ages from 16 to 43, face weapons charges after a standoff at a home in the 300 block of 15th Street.

It happened Thursday, police said, starting with an investigation into illegal weapons. Officers with the organized crime section got a search warrant and blocked off the area at around 3:10 p.m., while negotiations got underway with two people inside the residence.

The people exited without incident and were taken into custody around an hour later. Officers searched the home and found a .22 semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, and a can of bear spray.

A BB handgun was also seized, police said, after suspects were arrested and searched. Police said some of the suspects connected to the investigation were arrested prior to the standoff.

A 42-year-old woman and four men, aged 39, 23, 24 and 25, are expected to appear in court Friday on weapons charges related to possession and unsafe storage.

A 16-year-old male was also arrested on similar charges and has a March 17 court date.

Police allege a 43-year-old woman who was also taken into custody was carrying a large homemade knife, a metal bar, and a pruning blade. She has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.

Another suspect, a 17-year-old girl, is accused of carrying an extendable baton, a pocketknife and a small amount of meth at the time of her arrest. She is charged with possession of a weapon and possessing crystal meth, among other offenses.