Semi-truck carrying a crane crashed into Empress overpass: Winnipeg police

A semi-truck transporting a construction crane crashed into the Empress Street overpass by CF Polo Park on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, when the semi crashed into the overpass it caused two other vehicles to become “involved” in the collision. No one was seriously injured.

The crash also led to delays in the area, with traffic being rerouted.

Just before 4 p.m., police tweeted that westbound traffic on Portage Avenue was closed at the Empress overpass, and that eastbound access to the Empress overpass was closed at St. John Ambulance Way. Police also said traffic along Portage had been stopped at Wall Street and rerouted. The roads reopened and the scene was cleared just after 7 p.m.

The traffic division continues to investigate.