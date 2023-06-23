Senior suffers life-altering injuries in alleged road rage incident in January: police

A 37-year-old man is facing an aggravated assault charge stemming from an alleged road rage incident in January that left a senior with life-altering injuries.

According to Winnipeg police, officers were called to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Osborne Street and River Avenue on January 15 at 6:10 p.m.

When they arrived, a 75-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk with an upper-body injury, and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

“Officers determined that a collision did not occur, and the victim’s injury resulted from an assault,” police wrote in a news release.

The Major Crimes Unit began investigating and said the victim and suspect were involved in a road rage incident in a parking lot in the 400 block of River Avenue. They allege the two men got out of their vehicles, and the victim was assaulted.

Police say the victim fell to the sidewalk unconscious and sustained life-altering injuries.

The 37-year-old man was arrested on June 21 and is facing a charge of aggravated assault. Police said he was released on an undertaking.