Sentencing date set for Jeremy Skibicki

A sentencing date has been set for a Manitoba serial killer.

Jeremy Skibicki will be back in court for sentencing on four charges of first-degree murder on Aug. 28.

He was found guilty on July 11 of the deaths of Rebecca Contois, Marcedes Myran, Morgan Harris and an unidentified fourth woman who was given the name Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman, by community elders.

Court heard Skibicki preyed on the women at homeless shelters and invited them back to his apartment, where he strangled or drowned them.

The trial also found Skibicki defiled their bodies and disposed of them in garbage bins and dumpsters.

Contois' remains were found in a garbage bin outside of Skibicki's apartment and later in the Brady Landfill.

The bodies of Myran and Harris are believed to be in the Prairie Green Landfill outside of Winnipeg.

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years.

-With files from CTV's Danton Unger.