Sentencing hearing for disgraced Winnipeg football coach wraps up

A disgraced Winnipeg high school football coach was back in court Wednesday for the second day of his sentencing hearing.

Kelsey McKay, 53, pleaded guilty in July 2023 to nine counts of sexual assault and two counts of luring.

McKay, who was a prominent figure in the city’s football community, coached football and taught physical education at Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate for two decades.

In her formal submissions to Judge Raymond Wyant, Crown attorney Katie Dojack said she is seeking 25 years of imprisonment.

“It’s the minimum that is necessary to achieve the fundamental objectives on the facts in this case,” said Dojack.

The Crown is asking for a lifetime order to comply with the Sex Offender Information Registration Act, which would take effect once McKay is released from custody.

The Crown is also seeking lifetime non-communication orders between McKay, his victims and two immediate family members of one of his victims. McKay would also have to stay at least 200 metres away from any of his victims’ homes, places of worship and places of employment.

Dojack also asked to include the prohibition of contact with children, which would restrict McKay from attending any school grounds or community centres. He wouldn’t be able to hold a job or volunteer position that would give him authority over anyone younger than 16 years old.

McKay’s lawyers have asked for a sentence of 13 years and 3 months in prison, calling the Crown’s submission, “grossly disproportionate,” “unfit,” and “unjust.”

McKay also addressed the court, apologizing to the victims and their families for the hurt and betrayal he caused. He also said 100 per cent of the blame lies with him and in the future he will be a responsible member of the community.

Following the submissions from the Crown and McKay's lawyers, Judge Wyant said he is reserving his sentencing decision for a later date.