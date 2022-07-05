Serious assault in Grand Marais business leads to charges against four people: RCMP

Four people have been charged after police say a serious assault happened at a business in Grand Marais, Man.

The incident happened on July 1 at around 11:20 p.m. at a business on Parkview Avenue.

RCMP said a group of people went into the business, assaulted an employee, and then threatened the worker and others in the business with a gun.

Investigators said the group then sped off in a vehicle before crashing into a ditch.

A person near the crash went up to the vehicle and was assaulted and threatened by the suspects according to RCMP. A second vehicle then showed up, picked up the group and started driving toward Winnipeg.

Police were able to find the vehicle going south on Highway 59, but officers were unable to pull over the vehicle.

Winnipeg police were alerted to the situation and Air-1 was used to track the vehicle. Police followed the vehicle to the Maples area in Winnipeg and seven people were arrested.

Ethan Jones, 24, from the RM of Portage la Prairie is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, dangerous driving, and multiple charges related to weapons.

Two men both from Winnipeg have also been charged. A 22-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm, while a 24-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault.

They were both released on conditions and are scheduled to be in a Selkirk court on Sept. 16, 2022.

A 20-year-old woman from the RM of Hanover has also been charged under the Highway Traffic Act for driving carelessly and permitting an unauthorized person to drive.

The charges against each person have not been proven in court.

As for the victims of the incident, a 51-year-old man, who the RCMP said was the employee at the business, is in hospital with serious injuries. The second victim, a 46-year-old man who witnessed the crash, suffered minor injuries and medical support wasn't needed.