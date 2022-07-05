Serious assault in Grand Marais business leads to charges against four people: RCMP

Serious assault in Grand Marais business leads to charges against four people: RCMP

(File image) (File image)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Gunman fired more than 70 rounds at July 4 parade: police

The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun that killed at least six people, then evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd, police said Tuesday.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island