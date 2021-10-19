'Serious assault' prompts road closure in Winnipeg's North End: police

WINNIPEG -

A “serious assault” in Winnipeg’s North End has forced road closures in the area, according to Winnipeg police.

The assault was reported to police around 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Aikins Street is closed between Boyd Avenue and College Avenue, and is expected to remain closed throughout the morning as officers investigate.

One person was taken to the hospital. Police did not provide any information on this person’s condition or any details on the person’s identity.

As of 5:30 a.m., no arrests have been made, but several people are being questioned. Police note the “situation is still fluid.”

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen.