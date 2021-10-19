'Serious assault' prompts road closure in Winnipeg's North End: police

Police were called to the assault around 4:15 a.m. on Oct. 19. (Source: Ainsley McPhail/CTV News) Police were called to the assault around 4:15 a.m. on Oct. 19. (Source: Ainsley McPhail/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why COVID-19 boosters weren't tweaked to better match variants

More COVID-19 booster shots may be on the way -- but when it's your turn, you'll get an extra dose of the original vaccine, not one updated to better match the extra-contagious delta variant. And that has some experts wondering if the booster campaign is a bit of a missed opportunity to target delta and its likely descendants.

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island