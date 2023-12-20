WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

‘Serious assault’ sends one to hospital : police

Winnipeg police are investigating a serious assault in the Elmwood neighbourhood on Dec. 20, 2023. (Image source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg police are investigating a serious assault in the Elmwood neighbourhood on Dec. 20, 2023. (Image source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)

One person has been hospitalized following a serious assault in Winnipeg’s Elmwood neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.

According to Winnipeg police, officers responded to Watt Street and Talbot Avenue at approximately 8 a.m.

They said one person was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Police tape could be seen surrounding a building in the area as officers investigated the scene.

CTV News Winnipeg will update this story when more information becomes available.

