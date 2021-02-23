WINNIPEG -- Emergency crews are responding to a “serious” natural gas leak in Winnipeg, according to police.

Officers said the gas leak is on King Edward Street, south of Logan Avenue.

According to a spokesperson from Manitoba Hydro, at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a passerby noticed a strong natural gas smell in the area and got in contact with the Crown corporation.

Hydro sent a crew to the scene and they traced the smell to a sewer in a parking lot in the 1800 block of King Edward Street.

Out of precaution, Manitoba Hydro notified police and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

Repairs are ongoing.

Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News

Route 90 is closed to traffic between Dublin Avenue and Logan Avenue.

Police said there are major traffic disruptions and ask people to avoid Route 90 between Selkirk Avenue, Notre Dame Avenue, Keewatin Street and Buhr Boulevard.

This is a developing story. More details to come.