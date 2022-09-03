'Serious incident' in The Maples sends one to hospital

Winnipeg Police are on the scene in The Maples after a serious incident overnight.

The duty office says officers got the call around 1:00 a.m. to the 200 block of Mapleglen Drive. One person was taken to hospital, there's no word on their condition.

The Homicide Unit is investigating. Two houses on the block were taped off as of Saturday morning, with a police cruiser guarding each one.

Police say they are in the beginning stages of the investigation and will release more information as it becomes available.