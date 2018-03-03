Featured
Serious rooming house fire on Langside: UFFW
Crews are now on scene. (Source: Gary Robson/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, March 3, 2018 6:30PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, March 3, 2018 6:53PM CST
Fire crews are at the scene of a serious rooming house fire in the 100 block of Langside Street, according to a tweet from the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg.
The tweet said witnesses reported seeing people rescued from the building, and that flames were shooting from the second floor.
Crews are now on scene.
No word yet on any injuries.