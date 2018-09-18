

CTV Winnipeg





A survivor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash will receive a special delivery later this week -- a one-year-old service dog named Chase.

The pup is being trained by MSAR Elite Service Dogs, to act as a service dog for Graysen Cameron, one of 13 survivors of the tragic collision last April.

George Leonard, a dog trainer with MSAR, said Chase was chosen because of his demeanor, and the dog will help aid Cameron's recovery.

"We picked a calm, anchoring dog because we knew that Graysen's going to have trouble with some anxiety. some panics. some nightmares. some night terrors," said Leonard. "So we need a calm dog that's going to provide redirection, compression and companionship."

Leonard and Chase will meet Cameron in Edmonton this week.

It will take another year to fully train Chase and transition him into Cameron's care.

Cameron will also receive support through Courageous Companions, a service dog organization working with veterans and RCMP officers who also have PTSD.

The cost of Chase and the other dogs being trained for the Humboldt crash suvivors is being covered throguh the Elijah Harper Service Dog Award Program.