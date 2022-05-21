Services at Pine Falls emergency department temporarily suspended

The Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority (IERHA) is informing residents of a temporary suspension of services at the Pine Falls Health Complex emergency department.

The health authority announced the suspension in a news release on Friday, saying it is effective immediately and for the immediate future.

The suspension is due to a shortage of emergency department nursing staff.

Residents in need of emergency care should call 911 or their local 10-digit emergency number. They can also go to the Pinawa Hospital for emergency department services.

Pine Falls physicians will be picking up shifts at the Pinawa Hospital to help with the expected increase in patients.

According to the IERHA, inpatient care at Pine Falls will not change. Dialysis and laboratory services will also remain available.

The health authority said it is focusing on extending hours for primary care at the Pine Fall’s clinic. It will also continue recruitment efforts to fill vacant nursing positions.

Residents are reminded to check the IERHA’s emergency department schedules for updates.