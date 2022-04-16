'Set us back big time': April snow delays golf courses from opening

A mid-April snowstorm is frustrating golfers who enjoyed a record early season start last year.

With the fresh dump of snow, Daren Storozuk is stuck inside using a golf simulator at Shooter's Family Golf Centre.

At the same time last year, he was teeing off on a clear fairway.

"I played March 20, played early April. I'm from Selkirk. We played lots of golf," said Storozuk. "I just got back from Puerto Vallarta, just playing outside. Now we're back inside, but it's understandable; it's a storm."

Last year, Shooter's Family Golf Centre was able to open its doors in early March, a far cry from the current conditions.

"It is pretty frustrating. We had all the snow cleared off and getting all the equipment out, getting ready to roll and then, I guess, it was in the forecast for a while, so it's not really blindsided, but you know, set us back big time," said Eason Cerasani, a manager at Shooter's.

The late snow creates a lot more work for the golf centre, especially when things were almost ready to open.

"We move snow on the course just to help it melt, where it blows in, you know, in between hills and stuff. We try to blow it into the ponds or into the bush, so we got to redo all that," noted Cerasani.

It's a similar story for Lakeland Golf Management.

The company said the snow forced it to delay open houses at two of its courses on Saturday.

"I've been in and around the golf business for 45 years, so I was a golfer in Selkirk when we had, you know, the storm of the century in 1997, so anything can kind of happen," said Al Scott, director of golf course operations at Lakeland Golf Management.

Depending on the weather, the company hopes its courses will be open in about ten days.

"Mother nature always has the last call, and you learn to put up or live with the fact that nothing is ever certain," said Scott.

For eager golf lovers wanting to take to the green, it's a long wait for the snow to melt.

"Just getting out with the friends and just sitting and playing golf. I love golf and just enjoy golf," said Storozuk when asked why he likes the game.